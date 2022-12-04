The former Bloemfontein Celtic star missed out on the top goal scorer award which was won by veteran striker Nompumelelo Nyandeni with the JVW FC player scoring 30 goals in 30 matches this season.
Sundowns Ladies win big at Super League Awards function
Image: Hollywoodbets Super League
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were the big winners at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on Saturday afternoon.
Banyana Ba Style were crowned league champions for the third time since the top tier of the women’s football league was launched in 2019 and they were rewarded with R2m for their efforts.
Sundowns, who won the league with four matches to spare, dominated as their all-conquering campaign included 82 points from 30 games, two losses and they scored a whopping 126 goals.
Jerry Tshabalala, who led the team to their second consecutive CAF Champions League podium finish, was named the Coach of the Season for the second time in a row and he took home R50,000.
Lesotho-born striker Boitumelo Rabale was the star of the awards ceremony as she was named the Player of the Season , also walking away with R50,000.
