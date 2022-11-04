×

Soccer

Sundowns Ladies look to maintain hot form against TP Mazembe

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 04 November 2022 - 14:05
Bambanani Mbane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Cosafa Women's Champions League match against Costa do Sol at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 7 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala has credited his players for making their Caf Women’s Champions League clash against Wadi Degla look easy.

Sundowns, who are the defending champions of the Champions League, drubbed Degla 5-0 to top Group B of the tournament in Morocco.

Lelona Daweti, Melinda Kgadiete, Bambanani Mbane (2) and Boitumelo Rabale were on the scoresheet for Sundowns.

Sundowns are on six points after two games and will play their final game of the group stages against TP Mazembe on Sunday.

Tshabalala described their 5-0 win as a match that was not easy, but said how his players executed their plans made the game look very easy.

“In the build up to the game I told the players not to give the ball away like we did in the previous game where we just kicked the ball away for the sake of kicking,” Tshabalala said.

“We took possession and combined it with a lot of combination play and it resulted in us scoring those five goals today (on Thursday).

“To people it might look easy, but it was not easy. When you look at the manner in which we circulated the ball, I think that’s what made it look so easy.

“The girls had to put in an effort for the win.”

In their opening match, Sundowns defeated Bayelsa Queens 2-0 and they have scored an amazing seven goals after two matches.

This is a major improvement for a Sundowns side that managed only two goals in the group stages last season.

“There’s nothing much that we have changed. We are playing the same system, but credit must go to the management for support,” Tshabalala said.

“There’s a lot of things that make the team click such as good analysis of opponents.”

A draw against Mazembe on Sunday will see Masandawana proceed to the semi-finals of the tournament.

