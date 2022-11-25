Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says their devastating loss in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League to AS FAR was a learning curve for them.
Downs lost the match 4-0 and they finished it with nine players after star forward Rhoda Mulaudzi and captain Zanele Nhlapho got red cards.
Dlamini was in goal for the game, she had to pick up the ball from the net four times, watch on as things fell apart for her side and even ended up playing as the sweeper because the numbers were not on their side.
The Banyana Banyana international believes the match taught them a long overdue lesson in terms of how to manage a match and their emotions.
“No one is disappointed, as a team, we felt like we learned. It’s easy for someone to break after such a loss, especially as defending champions. But for us we kept on being strong," said Dlamini, speaking to Sowetan.
"That final was more about learning how to manage a game and emotions. We didn’t realise that the Cosafa final was preparing us for it. At the Cosafa we lost a player, and played 10 v 11, we showed character and we were dominant; that game was preparing us for Morocco but we were fully aware of that.
“We lost two players in Morocco but still our emotions were high, that we could have handled that better. Everyone has learned and understands that northern Africa teams will always be like that, they will dive so you have to be strategic in ways to win a game.
"For me, it’s not about disappointment, obviously we would have loved to win the tournament but we have to look at the positives. Although they scored four, they felt the pressure," she said.
This festive season Dlamini will be on ambassador duties for the Discovery Walter Sisulu Challenge. The tournament runs from December 1 to December 23 in Soweto.
Champions League defeat a lesson, says Dlamini
Keeper accepts chaotic final loss in Morocco didn't hurt
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
