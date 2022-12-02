Mapimpi launches foundation to eradicate GBV

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi hopes that his foundation can play a helping hand in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
Mapimpi officially launched the Makazole Mapimpi Foundation (MMF) this week in Johannesburg; he will serve as the president of the organisation. The foundation aims at providing exposure for young talented sports prospects, placing them in educational institutions and trying to help eradicate GBV, something which is close to his heart.
Over the last couple of years, Mapimpi has been a GBV activist. He first moved the country when it was revealed in the Chasing the Sun documentary, how he decided to commemorate the life of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana, dedicating the three tries he scored against Japan on the eve of the World Cup to her.
He then launched the #Mapimpi67 campaign to raise awareness on gender-based violence and various other programmes. Growing up in Tsholomnqa in the Eastern Cape, Mapimpi witnessed his loved ones being subjected to abuse; as a youngster he was powerless but now he's determined to make a change through his foundation.
“Growing up in the rural areas, I had my sister and two cousins, I was the only male at home and I did not have the strength to stand up for my sisters. It was then that I saw it was not right (GBV), but it was something common in the area," Mapimpi told Sowetan.
“I’m grown now and I have a platform to send a message across the board, I have a voice now. It’s not only about telling young boys that this is not right but everyone in our society.
“There are boys who grow up witnessing violence and then start to think the right thing to do is to raise your hand when you and a woman are having disagreements... they think the only solution is violence. Some men experience violence. We need to change that.
“We’ll work with other organisations to help us, this thing is going to need a lot of support from people that can see what I’m trying to do. I’m not doing this for myself but for people who need help because I know what they are going through," he said.
Mapimpi will be in action for the Sharks today when they take on Ospreys at Kings Park at (7.10pm).
Mapimpi launches foundation to eradicate GBV
Boks winger also aims to unearth, educate new talent
Image: Steve Haag
Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi hopes that his foundation can play a helping hand in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
Mapimpi officially launched the Makazole Mapimpi Foundation (MMF) this week in Johannesburg; he will serve as the president of the organisation. The foundation aims at providing exposure for young talented sports prospects, placing them in educational institutions and trying to help eradicate GBV, something which is close to his heart.
Over the last couple of years, Mapimpi has been a GBV activist. He first moved the country when it was revealed in the Chasing the Sun documentary, how he decided to commemorate the life of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana, dedicating the three tries he scored against Japan on the eve of the World Cup to her.
He then launched the #Mapimpi67 campaign to raise awareness on gender-based violence and various other programmes. Growing up in Tsholomnqa in the Eastern Cape, Mapimpi witnessed his loved ones being subjected to abuse; as a youngster he was powerless but now he's determined to make a change through his foundation.
“Growing up in the rural areas, I had my sister and two cousins, I was the only male at home and I did not have the strength to stand up for my sisters. It was then that I saw it was not right (GBV), but it was something common in the area," Mapimpi told Sowetan.
“I’m grown now and I have a platform to send a message across the board, I have a voice now. It’s not only about telling young boys that this is not right but everyone in our society.
“There are boys who grow up witnessing violence and then start to think the right thing to do is to raise your hand when you and a woman are having disagreements... they think the only solution is violence. Some men experience violence. We need to change that.
“We’ll work with other organisations to help us, this thing is going to need a lot of support from people that can see what I’m trying to do. I’m not doing this for myself but for people who need help because I know what they are going through," he said.
Mapimpi will be in action for the Sharks today when they take on Ospreys at Kings Park at (7.10pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos