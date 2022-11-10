Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad

Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid injury concerns for the defending champions.

The experienced striker, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus after the team's early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

“He knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It's better for the French team that he is with us,” said Deschamps, who will have to trim his squad to 23 by Monday.