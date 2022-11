Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad

Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid injury concerns for the defending champions.

The experienced striker, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus after the team's early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

โ€œHe knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It's better for the French team that he is with us,โ€ said Deschamps, who will have to trim his squad to 23 by Monday.