Soccer

Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad

By Reuters - 10 November 2022 - 14:09
Olivier Giroud plays for France in the Uefa Nations League League match against Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on September 25 2022.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid injury concerns for the defending champions.

The experienced striker, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus after the team's early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

“He knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It's better for the French team that he is with us,” said Deschamps, who will have to trim his squad to 23 by Monday.

Several players have been struggling with injuries, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Paris St Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

With Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante injured and ruled out of the tournament ahead of the squad announcement, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga were among the six midfielders included.

Up-front, Kylian Mbappe was named along with Giroud, Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku. France will be in Group D in Qatar with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

They start their campaign against Australia on November 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

France provisional World Cup quad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku 

