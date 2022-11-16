Kempson makes case for Stick to ascend to Bok throne

Former Springbok forward Robbi Kempson has vouched for Mzwandile Stick to be the next Bok coach should Jacques Nienaber decide to vacate the position after next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
When Nienaber was announced as the Bok coach in 2020, based on the recommendation of SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, continuity and succession planning were the main points put at the forefront of the appointment.
Plans for next year’s World Cup are yet to be formulated, but there’s consensus that the policy of continuity will be applied. This would put Bok assistant coach Stick, who is currently in charge of the SA A team on their tour of Europe, in pole position to be the next coach. Outside names whose CVs will be considered for the coacking position, should it be open, include former Bok assistant Johann van Graan and Stormers coach John Dobson.
For Kempson, the ideal man to take over from Nienaber when he decides to pass on the baton is Stick.
“There’s no one better qualified and situated for the job,” said Kempson.
“He’s that type of a gentleman that can take the next step up at any time. He was the very obvious choice to be the SA A coach and he is the obvious choice to be the next Springbok coach when Jacques decides to step down. There’s no question he has got the capabilities to go all the way,” he said.
According to Kempson, Stick Is an integral part of the success that the current Boks brain trust have achieved during their tenure. In taking care of the backline, Stick oversaw systems that took the likes of Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende among many to be world beaters.
“There’s a balance between Rassie, Jacques and himself, Stick brings something different to what they have had as a unit for many a year,” Kempson said.
“Rassie has taken the Springboks from a harsh decline to what they are today and Stick has been integral to that process; particularly with Mapimipi, Am and others that have come through the different system that Stick has had a hand in,” he said.
Stick will see his SA A team play tomorrow night against the Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate Stadium at 9.30pm.
