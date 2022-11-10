Ngadjui left out as Song names Cameroon squad for World Cup

Cameroon left out long-serving centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui from their squad for the World Cup in a shock omission as coach Rigobert Song named his 26-man selection for Qatar on Wednesday.

The coach also surprisingly included two home-based players — Souaibou Marou and Jerome Ngom — who had won their first caps just hours before in a friendly against Jamaica.

The team will be captained by Vincent Aboubakar, who competed as a teenager at the 2010 World Cup and again in Brazil in 2014 when the Indomitable Lions last appeared at the finals.

Aboubakar, 30, who turns out for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was the top scorer at the Covid-19-delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in February with eight goals for semi-finalist hosts Cameroon.