Soccer

Senegal sweat on Mane's fitness ahead of World Cup

Teranga Lions skipper could miss plane to Qatar

By Reuters - 10 November 2022 - 10:07
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane.
Image: Andreas Gebert

Berlin - Senegal forward Sadio Mane has sustained an injury to his right fibula and will miss Bayern Munich's last league game before the World Cup, his club said yesterday, leaving his participation at the tournament in doubt.

Mane had to leave the pitch 20 minutes into Bayern's crushing 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday and has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Schalke 04.

Bayern added Mane will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

"Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association," the club said in a statement.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Mane, 30, is a key player for Senegal, who will face the Netherlands in their Group A opener on Nov. 21. They will also take on Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A.

Mane scored the winning spot kick for Senegal as they beat Egypt on penalties to earn their first Africa Cup of Nations final in February.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse is due to announce his World Cup squad on Friday.

Champions Bayern delivered a scintillating first-half performance to demolish visitors Bremen and open up a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Bayern's fifth straight league win, which included a Serge Gnabry hat-trick, equalled the Bundesliga record for the longest unbeaten run against one team, with Bayern having now gone 26 league matches without defeat against Werder.

They also have the second best attack in the history of the Bundesliga with 47 goals from 14 matches, one less than their run at the same stage in the 1976/77 season.

