France, Denmark have ambitions to go far in Group D

France and Denmark possess the obvious quality, and plenty of it, in Group D of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Tunisia can provide problems and Australia might lack known stars but are always feisty on a global stage.

France

The defending champions were not convincing in qualifying and have been iffy in the Uefa Nations League (UNL) too, but on paper remain a contender for best team in the world. Didier Deschamps goes to Qatar as the longest-serving coach at the tournament, the 54-year-old seeking a third World Cup in his now 10-year tenure, having won one as a player (1998) and Russia 2018 as a coach.

They survived a group of death at Euro 2020 but were then shocked by Switzerland on penalties in the last-16.

But their 18 goals scored and three conceded in the qualifiers signal this is a team of superstars all round. The class of players who scored most of those goals (Antoine Griezmann got six, Kylian Mbappé five and Karim Benzema three) reinforces that.