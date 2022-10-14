Chippa next as Chiefs look to build on 3 wins

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has given a sense they won't get carried away amid their recent purple patch.
Chiefs have garnered three league wins on the trot heading into their next game against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Zwane's troops beat SuperSport United, Swallows and Stellenbosch to make it three back-to-back DStv Premiership victories.
"We still have a long way to go. We have 19 games to play. We are still building the team, trying to get the combinations right. It looks promising because we create enough scoring opportunities but we can't say we have turned the corner,'' Zwane told the media before they trained at their Naturena headquarters yesterday.
Deploying Njabulo Blom as a holding midfielder, instead of offensive-minded Siyethemba Sithebe has been Zwane's masterstroke in recent games. The Chiefs trainer has weighed in on this change, reiterating he still has faith in Sithebe.
"The strategy is more or less the same... it's just the change of personnel. There are those, obviously, who'd grasp the tactics easier and others will take some time in terms of responding. At the moment, the guys in the midfield are gelling,'' Zwane explained.
"Sithebe as well, in the first few games that we played, added much needed value but unfortunately there are games where he ran out of steam...that was expected because there was a time where he was not playing football at all [after his former team AmaZulu froze him out the entire second half of last season, having signed a pre-contract with Chiefs]. We are managing him and we believe in him. We know he will come back stronger."
Zwane also implied the unlikeliness of having a consistent line-up, arguing games require different approaches. The Chiefs coach also confirmed Itumeleng Khune, who sustained a groin injury against Stellies in their last outing, will miss tomorrow's tie while Khama Billiat was still being assessed yesterday.
"When it comes to the [starting] XI, the games aren't the same in terms of approach. Our analyses of opposition tell us we can't approach the games the same way. What is key is for the players to understand that we're not going to play the same way in all the games.''
Chippa next as Chiefs look to build on 3 wins
Zwane warns his charges to keep feet on the ground
