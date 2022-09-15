Khune blames past weight problems on wife
'She used to feed me six times a day'
15 September 2022 - 20:00
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune revealed how his wife feeding him up to six meals a day contributed to his failure to control his weight and thus denying him a chance to make the matchday squad in the past few seasons.
Khune managed a measly 15 league appearances in the last three seasons, failing to feature even once in the league last season. Minor injuries sidelined Khune during that period but lack of fitness was the main reason he couldn't command a regular berth in the XI...
