Khune the hero as Chiefs prevail against Stellies

Fan favourite Itumeleng Khune saved two spot-kicks to propel Kaizer Chiefs to the MTN8 semifinals as they beat Stellenbosch 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic encounter at a packed Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Defensive howlers were the order of the day in this quarterfinal tie. A schoolboy error by Chiefs centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo gifted Stellies the lead, courtesy of Sihle Nduli, three minutes into the second stanza. Ngcobo had all the time to get rid of the ball before Nhlanhla Mgaga dispossessed him to tee up Nduli.
Chiefs would later benefit from another defensive blunder by young Stellies centre-back Oswin Andries with the side's former striker Ashley du Preez punishing them to level matters. Andries tried to play a back pass to his keeper Lee Langeveldt but the pass was too short and fell to a speeding Du Preez.
Chiefs fans went wild when Du Preez netted the equaliser, invading the pitch. This forced a stoppage. Du Preez's goal would send the game into extra time.
Referee Jelly Chavani bizarrely awarded the home side a penalty deep into stoppage time after it initially appeared Keagan Dolly handled the ball inside the box. Chavani would soon rescind that decision after consulting with his assistants, who may have been helped by TV replays. Indeed, it was not a penalty as the ball only touched Dolly's body.
Despite having insisted on Thursday that Khune was not ready to play, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane gave the veteran shot-stopper a rare start. Almost forgotten defender Sifiso Hlanti also started at left-back for Amakhosi as under-siege centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana was an unused substitute in a match where kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes to accommodate thousands of spectators who arrived at the stadium late.
There was nothing to really write home about from both teams in the first half. Even so, Stellies star Junior Mendieta gave the Chiefs defence all sorts of trouble, forcing attacker Keagan Dolly to track back and help Dillan Solomons on the right flank. With Dolly playing deeper than usual Amakhosi lacked their attacking spark.
Khune the hero as Chiefs prevail against Stellies
Amakhosi enter semifinal draw
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
