Soccer

Zwane reiterates Khune 'not physically ready'

'We need a fit and focused Itu'

26 August 2022 - 08:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is yet to play a game this season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is not ready to play yet despite working hard at training.

Following Amakhosi's unsatisfactory results recently, fans have been calling for Zwane to opt for experience in the last line of defence and reintroduce Amakhosi legend back into the side.

Khune is yet to feature for the Soweto giants this season, with Zwane preferring Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen so far.

“You know what’s key when you are dealing with individuals? Firstly, you have to look at his mental state,” Zwane explained to the media yesterday ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal match against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

“Is he physically and mentally ready to go out there and give his best? Yes, Itu has been doing well at training, but he is on a programme and he is pushing himself to be ready to play at the highest level.

“Yes, he has the experience and he can help but we need a fit Itu, focused Itu. We know that when he is in there he is going to add value. Otherwise, we are going to throw him in with the hope that we need his experience, but if he is not physically ready it might count against him.”

Zwane added that the way they are playing demands a lot and will only play Khune when he is ready.

“We protect all the players, not only Itu; yes, maybe right now the question is about Itu but all the players we treat them the same,” Zwane said.

“It takes a lot from our players and the boys have responded positively. Yes, the results have not been forthcoming but we try to give everyone a chance and when Itu is ready to play, he will be allowed to play because we know we need his experience and we want him to be ready to compete.”

Meanwhile, following Stellies' 0-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, Zwane said he would not read too much on that as Steve Barker rested most of his key players.

“If you look at their starting 11, most of the players were boys Stellies  promoted from the Diski Challenge and rested most of their key players, so we are looking forward to the game. It is not going to be an easy one.”

