Dan Malesela is not bothered by the position he found Marumo Gallants in on the DStv Premiership log table as he remains positive he will guide them to safety again.
Malesela rejoined Gallants recently and his task is to lift them out from the bottom of the table, the same thing he did when he took over last season when he found them languishing in the relegation zone.
And he is looking forward to that challenge again. “I don’t know whether it’s a challenge that one must just accept, and I don’t think it’s an unfortunate situation,” Malesela told Sowetan yesterday.
“We need to get ourselves out of this and we can do this. We can do it.”
Rejoining a club he left four months ago, Malesela said nothing had changed as they were still using his philosophy and this made things a bit easier for him. “There wasn’t much to change because the philosophy that one left here was not gone and it was not lost,” he said.
“We lost Philip [Ndlondlo to Orlando Pirates] along the way, but I tried to replace here and there. There will be a new player that I signed and worked with before, so he will play against TS Galaxy.
“We will see, but I’m not going to reveal the name of the player because Galaxy would know, it’s a surprise.”
Malesela will be looking for a perfect start on his return when Gallants face his former team Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
“For me, it’s another match that is very important to win. I’m not even thinking about whether I coached the club before or anything like that.
“It’s history and it’s gone. It was one of those things in my life and I’m just focusing on what’s here to see that we get the club up a little bit better from where we are standing on the log, that’s important.”
Malesela's mission's is to lift Gallants from the bottom spot
Coach to surprise Galaxy with new player
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
