Bucs buoyed by solid play as they trek to Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has urged his side to build on their impressive performance against Mamelodi Sundowns when they visit Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (5pm).
The Buccaneers have tough matches this month, starting with Sekhukhune today, Richards Bay on Saturday at home, then AmaZulu at home on October 14 and Golden Arrows three days later away.
They will then visit Sundowns for their MTN8 semifinal second leg in Polokwane on October 22, and will conclude with a Soweto derby match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
“We have to play four league games now and that’s our target,” Riveiro said. “We are going to play Sekhukhune and we want to win, and we want to close the gap [between them and Sundowns at the top] because we are ambitious and the second leg against Sundowns will come after four games.
“We have 12 points to play for and this month is going to be very tough for everyone, and we don’t want to lose track of where we are. Our focus now is 100% on the next PSL games and let’s see what we can prepare. But the performance against Sundowns will help us in our process.”
What is encouraging for the Spaniard is that his defence has been solid since he took over, only conceding three goals in the league. “We are doing well at the moment not because we are not conceding, but we are not giving chances to score,” he said.
“That’s how we recognise the situation and we are succeeding in that phase of the game, and we are doing a good job. We have players who are involved in all phases.”
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune will be looking to end their six winless runs when they face the Buccaneers. They are currently 15th in the DStv Premiership log table and a win could see them move from the relegation zone.
Ba Bina Noko coach Kaitano Tembo said the Fifa international break gave them enough time to look at areas where they needed to improve. “We are really in need of points and we need to win games, and this is our home game... we can’t hold back,” Tembo said.
Bucs will have to make a change at the back as Olisah Ndah is suspended after receiving a fourth booking, while keeper Richard Ofori must also tread carefully as he's on three yellow cards.
Fixtures
Today: Sekhukhune v Pirates, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Stellenbosch v Maritzburg, Danie Craven, 7.30pm; Arrows v CPT City, Princess Magogo; Galaxy v Marumo, Mbombela, 7.30pm; SuperSport v Royal, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida, 5pm; Swallows v Chiefs, Dobsonville, 7.30pm;
Friday: SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm
Saturday: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela, 3.30pm; Pirates v Richards Bay, Orlando, 8pm
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven, 3.30pm
Bucs buoyed by solid play as they trek to Sekhukhune
Riveiro happy his defence is not easily breached
Image: Lefty Shivambu
