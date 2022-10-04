'I can't believe my sweet boy is gone': mother of North West pupil who drowned

Nthabiseng said her son admired Trevor Noah and wanted to be a successful comedian.
Image: Supplied
“When I saw the hearse something in me died ... I still can't believe my sweet boy is gone.”
These are the words of Nthabiseng Mokoena, mother of Michael Modisakeng Secondary School grade 11 pupil Amohelang Mokoena, who drowned while attending a life skills peer education seminar for boys at a hotel near Rustenburg on Saturday.
The Department of Education said the seminar was attended by 92 boys from Moretele and Madibeng subdistricts.
“In the morning the learners were engaging in different indoor activities and during lunch they were given time to play soccer.
“It is alleged that the deceased disappeared without anyone noticing and went on to jump into the swimming pool,” said Elias Malindi, North West education department spokesperson.
However, the mother cannot determine which account is correct as some pupils told her Amohelang did not disappear alone but was with other boys whom he swam with.
“I don’t know what happened and I have no-one to blame at the moment because I was not there. I need answers. He was apparently with his friends and they were swimming when the others got out and he didn’t. He was able to swim; it wasn’t the first time he was in water.
“What the children said is different from what the elders are telling us. The teachers say the pupils dodged them. But normally they would have supervised and monitored the children. It doesn’t sound like they were under supervision.
“By the time the children reported the matter the teachers asked them to leave the scene. I was called by the principal who said they will fetch me because Amo was injured, but they were not able to break the news to me or something. So I kept asking what they meant by injured and they couldn’t tell me and so they said an ambulance was called. This gave me a little hope.
“I got to the hotel and when I saw the hearse, something in me died, but I had a bit of hope. I still can't believe my sweet boy is gone. The worst part is no-one seems to know what happened,” said the mother of the 19-year-old.
According to the department, guests at the Sparkling Waters Hotel who were close to the swimming pool alerted authorities that a pupil had jumped into the pool.
“Immediately, the department officials rushed and took him out of the swimming pool. They tried to save his life by giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation [CPR] while waiting for the ambulance and his family. Upon the arrival of the emergency service unit, the learner was declared dead at the scene,” said Malindi.
