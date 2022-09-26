Mosimane’s tough mission to get Saudi’s Ahli back on top

Pitso Mosimane’s former right-hand man, Cavin Johnson, has wished him luck on his new journey in Saudi Arabia, cautioning success isn’t guaranteed.
Known to be the sleeping giants of the Saudi Arabian football, Al-Ahli Saudi surprised many when they confirmed Mosimane as their new coach yesterday. Despite being one of the founding members of the top flight league in Saudi Arabia, Ahli campaign in the second tier after they were relegated for the first time in their history last season.
This means Mosimane’s immediate task is to help the club return to the elite league. Mosimane, who was unattached since leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June, is no stranger to awakening sleeping giants. He found SuperSport United, in what was his maiden professional coaching gig, languishing 14th on the log in December 2001 and inspired them to be the runners-up the next year.
Mosimane also revived the current kings of SA football, Mamelodi Sundowns, when he ended their eight-year league drought in the 2013/14 season. He went on to win four more championships at Chloorkop before leaving for Ahly Ahly in 2020. At Al Ahly, Mosimane notably won two CAF Champions league titles, having won one at Sundowns.
Johnson, who also confirmed he applied for a vacant coaching post at Tanzanian giants Simba, has offered his good wishes to Mosimane. The Westbury-born, Johannesburg, coach said Mosimane’s pedigree doesn’t guarantee him an easy journey. Johnson assisted Mosimane for 11 months at Al Ahly.
“I don’t know the Saudis and I haven’t gone there. All I can do for coach Pitso is to wish him luck. I think it would be unfair of me to say his pedigree will help him succeed because there’s no easy journey. He’s got a strong character but because I don’t know the culture there, I can’t say that will help him or it won’t,” Johnson told Sowetan yesterday.
While it’s believed Mosimane penned a two-year deal, the agency representing him, MT Sports, and Al-Ahli didn’t reveal the length and monetary value of the deal.
Mosimane is taking his technical team of two performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon alongside fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga to his new employer. This was confirmed by MT Sport’s statement.
Ahli, based in the city of Jeddah, are currently seventh in the 18-team Saudi second-tire league also known as the Yelo league on the account of the current sponsor.
Mosimane’s tough mission to get Saudi’s Ahli back on top
Revered SA coach must lift iconic club out of lower league
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
