Saudi Arabian second tie side Al-Ahli Saudi caught SA football lovers by surprise when they announced the capture of Pitso Mosimane on Sunday morning.
Ahli would be hoping Mosimane, who's been unattached since leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June this year, help them return to the top-flight after they were relegated for the first time in their history just last season.
While both parties are yet to confirm the length of Mosimane's deal, it's understood he'll earn slightly more than the reported R2.5m he was taking home in Cairo when he was with Al Ahly.
Mosimane is also expected to take his technical team of Musi Matlaba (performance analyst) and Kabelo Rangoaga, who's a fitness trainer, with him to Saudi Arabia. Ahli are currently seventh on the log, with 18 teams contesting.
This is a developing story.
Pitso Mosimane appointed coach of Saudi Arabian team
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
