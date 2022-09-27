Bara patients lose hope as surgery backlog piles up
'I told my daughter which policies to claim from for my funeral'
27 September 2022 - 08:26
Huge surgery backlogs at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital have cancer patients losing hope as their lives are at risk due to the hospital experiencing power outages and a lack of beds among other things.
At least 11,194 patients are waiting for procedures ranging from spinal surgery and oncology to Orthopaedic surgery...
