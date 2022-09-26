Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane insists he was not trying to prove anything to anyone after his performance inspired the national team to a 4-0 victory over Sierra Leone in the international friendly at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Zwane, who was called up for the first time by coach Hugo Broos after the Bafana coach admitted "only a fool doesn't change his mind", made a big statement as he netted a brace to help Bafana register a convincing victory.
While many feel he should have been included in the previous Bafana call-ups by Broos, Zwane said the performance he dished out was the appreciation to have been selected.
“Not at all, I was just enjoying my game and showing appreciation for the call-up and it always feels good to be in the national team,” the 33-year-old told Safa media yesterday.
“I’m very happy. We did well as a team and we did what we were supposed to do on the field. The favourite part for me was scoring two goals."
It took him 33 minutes to find the back of the net before he completed his brace in the second half when he slotted a Kgaogelo Sekgota’s cross. Zwane says Broos's style of play in the national team suits him perfectly.
“Maybe I can say that [I’m a missing link] but I need to keep on pushing. There are more games coming and I need to do well for my team so I can be called up again,” he said.
With Broos previously stating that he cannot recall Zwane because of his age, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder said age is nothing but a number.
“It is about how you carry yourselves. There are top players overseas who encourage us and they are old but still playing at the highest level.
“David Silva (of Spain) is 37-years-old and he is still playing, and so are [many] others. So I told myself if those guys are still playing, why not me?"
I have nothing to prove, says Themba Zwane after brace
Sundowns star shows Broos why he was a fool
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
