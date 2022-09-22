Will Erasmus find a new team by today?

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window slams shut at midnight tonight, several players are racing against time to secure moves elsewhere in order for them to find regular game time or be stuck until the next registration period in January. Sihle Ndebele picks some high-profile players who are faced with this situation:
Kermit Erasmus (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Erasmus hasn't made a match-day squad this season. That his jersey No.11 was given to expensive new signing Marcelo Allende was perceived by many as the ultimate sign he was no longer in the coaches' plans at Chloorkop. Erasmus, 32, has also been fueling rumours that he wants away from Downs by posting cryptic tweets. Contrary to rife speculation that his former club Cape Town City are interested in taking him back, Sowetan established last week the deal was unlikely to happen. Erasmus's Downs deal lapses in June next year.
Lyle Lakay (Sundowns)
The arrival of Bafana Bafana first-choice left-back Terrence Mashego from Cape Town City last weekend is certain to see Lakay, despite being the reigning Defender of the Season, fall further down the pecking order. Aubrey Modiba had already ousted the 31-year-old Lakay from the XI this season, with Sifiso Ngobeni seemingly the second-choice of late. Lakay is now expected to complete a move back to City, in a deal that's unconnected with the one of Mashego.
Kwame Peprah (Orlando Pirates)
This week various media reports revealed Peprah, 21, had already asked for his clearance at Pirates, having been struggling for game time because there are two strikers in Zakhele Lepasa and Bienvenu Eva Nga ahead of him in the pecking order. The Ghanaian youngster, who only joined the Buccaneers in August last year, has started one of the three league games he's featured in this season. Peprah has two years left on his current Bucs contract.
Austin Dube (Kaizer Chiefs)
Dube appears to be very far off playing this season with Zitha Kwinika, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Siyabonga Ngezana and newcomer Dove Edmilson all preferred ahead of him at the heart of Chiefs' defence. Sowetan understands his former side Richards Bay are interested in taking him back, some 14 months after selling him to Chiefs. It's not yet clear if the 29-year-old defender is willing to return to KZN or if he'll hold out for Gauteng offers. Dube's Chiefs deal only expires in June 2024.
Pirates' duo of Sandile Mthethwa, Monnapule Saleng alongside Gift Motupa of Sundowns are also in the same boat, facing limited or no game time should they fail to secure moves before midnight.
