The PSL’s best signings so far

While most of the players who were signed in the off-season are still trying to find their feet in new environments, a few have managed to hit the ground running barely 10 games into the season. Neville Khoza and Sihle Ndebele pick some of the new signings who've shone so far.
Marcelo Allende (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Justifying his astronomical price tag, believed to be in the region of R50m, Allende has already scored three goals from six games for Sundowns. The 23-year-old Chilean ace joined the Brazilians from Uruguayan outfit Montevideo City Torque.
Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
Williams, 30, has managed to oust one-time Africa's No.1 in Denis Onyango from the XI. In fact, Williams just walked into Downs line-up. Credit to him, the Bafana Bafana skipper has done exceptionally well already with six clean sheets from 10 outings, where he leaked five goals. Williams joined from SuperSport United in July.
Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay)
On Wednesday, the 21-year-old reaped the ultimate rewards of his stellar start to the season when he received a maiden Bafana call-up to replace injured Terrence Mashego ahead of two friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana. Msani joined Bay on loan from Sundowns in July. The left-back has been amazing for the KZN side, where he has already featured eight times in the league.
Thulani Hlatshwayo (SuperSport United)
After flopping at Orlando Pirates, Hlatshwayo has managed to redeem himself at Matsatsantsa. “Tyson”, as the ex-Bafana skipper is nicknamed, has been playing with confidence and has hardly put his foot wrong since arriving from the Buccaneers in July. The 32-year-old centre-back already has eight league games under his belt.
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
The 27-year-old centre-back has been solid at the back for the Buccaneers. Sibisi played all nine matches for the club since his move from Golden Arrows before the season started and brought stability as the club only conceded three goals so far.
Gabadinho Mhango (AmaZulu)
Mhango has had a blistering start to his career at Usuthu following his move from Pirates. In eight matches across all competitions, the 29-year-old has netted three times and created an assist, helping the club to reach the MTN8 semifinal.
Sinethemba Mngomezulu (Stellenbosch)
The 23-year-old striker has enjoyed a great start to his career at Stellenbosch following his move from TS Galaxy. The striker has already netted twice in six league matches and will be looking to maintain that promising start.
Andre de Yong (Royal AM)
Royal AM’s acquisition of De Jong was largely viewed as a gamble given his poor record with AmaZulu in the past. But the 25-year-old has already netted three times in seven league games with an assist.
The PSL’s best signings so far
Hlatshwayo, Mhango among those who made best of move away from Bucs
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
