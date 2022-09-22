“I had so many significant memories wearing that jersey including eight league titles, so it means a lot to me. Also my shoe is size eight and as everybody knows I used to score crazy goals, so you can understand how important the number was to me.
Kekana also led Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane at the Fifa Club World Cup in Japan in 2016 where they lost to Kashima Antlers and Jeonbuk Hyundai.
Having tasted a few minutes of action on his return to the club, Zungu may be given a bigger role to play when Sundowns returns to official action in the first leg their MTN8 semifinal clash against Orlando Pirates on October 1.
Sundowns legend Kekana asks Zungu to take care of jersey No 8
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain and midfield strongman Hlompho Kekana has asked returning star playmaker Bongani ‘Sjumba’ Zungu to take good care of his old jersey No 8.
Kekana, who was honoured by Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe for his long service during last weekend’s 1-0 DStv Premiership win over AmaZulu at Loftus, lifted six Premiership titles wearing the number eight on his back.
In all, Kekana has won eight PSL titles including the two he won with SuperSport United under coach Gavin Hunt, making him one of the most decorated players in the history of the Premier Soccer League.
Zungu — who had spells in Portugal for Vitória Guimarães SC, in France for Amiens SC and in Scotland for Rangers over the past five years — has returned to Chloorkop where he is hoping to revive a career that has hit the skids.
At star-studded Sundowns, Zungu faces tough competition from central midfielders Themba Zwane, Andile Jali, Gaston Sirino, Haashim Domingo, Rivaldo Coetzee, Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena and Mothobi Mvala.
The Bafana Bafana midfielder came on in the dying minutes of the win over AmaZulu wearing the Sundowns No 8 jersey also made famous by the legendary Alex “Barnes” Bapela and fan favourite Lerato Chabangu.
“I had a chat with him [Zungu] and I told him to look after the jersey because it is important to me as a person,” said Kekana, who also led Sundowns to Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup successes wearing the number.
