Williams prays he takes his club form to Bafana

Ronwen Williams is satisfied with the start he made at his new club Mamelodi Sundowns and plans to translate that into Bafana Bafana ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana.
Since his highly publicised move from SuperSport United to Masandawana at the beginning of the season, Williams has been impressive in goalkeeping number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango out.
He was also in brilliant form when Sundowns edged AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday as he made top-class saves to deny Usuthu a goal.
The shotstopper explained how he managed to get his career at Sundowns off to a good start after playing all nine league matches with five clean sheets and five conceded.
“SuperSport has been part of my life for 18 years, so at the beginning [after joining Sundowns], it was a bit difficult with the transition,” Williams told Safa media.
“But I had to take off my SuperSport hat immediately and start focusing on my new team and get the ball running because you want to start your career at your new club on a positive note and I think the quicker I took off that hat, the better it was for me.
“I think my start to my career at Sundowns has been good, the welcome I got and the nice thing is I knew most of the players – I have played with them at SuperSport as well as in the national team.
“So, it wasn’t too much of a transition. It was just to get to know how they do things.
“The main thing is I had a good start for my new team, so hopefully, I can take that into the national team now.”
The 30-year-old is also excited to see Themba Zwane returning to the national team after being overlooked by coach Hugo Broos previously.
“It’s wonderful having him back into the setup again. He is such a wonderful player. He has achieved so much in his career and to see him still going strong after everything that he has achieved shows the quality and the mentality that he has and it is good to have him back at the setup,” he said.
“The guys will learn so much from him because he played at the highest level and we played together at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 [Egypt]. He is one of the best players in our league for the longest time, so it is good to have him here.”
Williams prays he takes his club form to Bafana
Keeper happy to see Zwane return to national team setup
Image: Lefty Shivambu
