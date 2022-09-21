×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Williams prays he takes his club form to Bafana

Keeper happy to see Zwane return to national team setup

21 September 2022 - 09:17
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns number 1 goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns number 1 goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Ronwen Williams is satisfied with the start he made at his new club Mamelodi Sundowns and plans to translate that into Bafana Bafana ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

Since his highly publicised move from SuperSport United to Masandawana at the beginning of the season, Williams has been impressive in goalkeeping number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango out.

He was also in brilliant form when Sundowns edged AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday as he made top-class saves to deny Usuthu a goal.

The shotstopper explained how he managed to get his career at Sundowns off to a good start after playing all nine league matches with five clean sheets and five conceded.

“SuperSport has been part of my life for 18 years, so at the beginning [after joining Sundowns], it was a bit difficult with the transition,” Williams told Safa media.

“But I had to take off my SuperSport hat immediately and start focusing on my new team and get the ball running because you want to start your career at your new club on a positive note and I think the quicker I took off that hat, the better it was for me.

“I think my start to my career at Sundowns has been good, the welcome I got and the nice thing is I knew most of the players – I have played with them at SuperSport as well as in the national team.

“So, it wasn’t too much of a transition. It was just to get to know how they do things.

“The main thing is I had a good start for my new team, so hopefully, I can take that into the national team now.”

The 30-year-old is also excited to see Themba Zwane returning to the national team after being overlooked by coach Hugo Broos previously.

“It’s wonderful having him back into the setup again. He is such a wonderful player. He has achieved so much in his career and to see him still going strong after everything that he has achieved shows the quality and the mentality that he has and it is good to have him back at the setup,” he said.

“The guys will learn so much from him because he played at the highest level and we played together at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 [Egypt]. He is one of the best players in our league for the longest time, so it is good to have him here.”

New man Le Roux confident Bafana have right players

Bafana Bafana newcomer Luke le Roux has told how the squad’s average age, estimated to be 26, gives him hope that they’re the generation to bring ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana missed training because ‘Safa did not book’ stadium: SMSA

The SA Football Association’s failure to book Dobsonville Stadium blocked Bafana Bafana from conducting their training session at the venue on Monday.
Sport
21 hours ago

‘Football is about changes, play for any coach who is in charge’

Marumo Gallants reserve team coach Matsemela Thoka has shed light on how a sudden change of coaching in the senior team can negatively affect the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tuks not ready to depart from ‘helicopter football’

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung says his side will stick to the formula that almost got them promoted to the DStv Premiership last ...
Sport
1 day ago

Truter convinced Usuthu will come right

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter is not pressing any panic buttons yet, despite their dip in form that saw them fail to win any of their last four ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...