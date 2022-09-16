Zothwane confident he and Lechesa can aid City

Polokwane City co-coach Papi Zothwane says they have to impose themselves early in the Motsepe Foundation Championship if they want to gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.
Zothwane joined the Limpopo side during the winter break from Uthongathi. At Polokwane City he's tasked with coaching the team with Duncan Lechesa. The two know each other from their playing days.
"I’m working with someone that I know very well and players that I know, so it hasn’t been hard to adjust here in Polokwane. I grew up in Vaal where we speak Sesotho, so I don't struggle with Sepedi," said Zothwane about his new surroundings.
Polokwane City were relegated to the first division two seasons ago and have not shown any signs of returning to the top flight.
This season, they are keen to return to the top flight and join or replace neighbours Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United as they currently occupy the bottom two places in the Premiership.
“One thing positive about Polokwane City is that their ambitions are high, they want to go back to the PSL," said the former Bafana Bafana international.
"The squad that’s assembled is more experienced players and they want to go to the PSL because they have been in the NFD [National First Division] for the past three seasons now.
"It’s easier to work with experienced players; when you work with youngsters sometimes it takes time for them to adjust. We are not here to build, this is not development, it’s a professional league so we need them to adjust as quickly as possible," he said.
Currently, Polokwane City is on top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship. They are looking for great results when they take on All Stars today at the Bidvest Stadium (3pm).
“We always have one approach, that one approach is to dominate the game whether we play away or home, it’s always our main approach," Zothwane said.
Fixtures (all times 3pm)
Today: All Stars v Polokwane City, Bidvest Stadium.
Tomorrows: Hungry Lions v Platinum City Rovers, Windhoek Draught Park Stadium; Pretoria Callies v Pretoria University, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium; TTM v Venda Football Academy, Thohoyandou Stadium.
Sunday: Cape Town Spurs v JDR Stars, Athlone Stadium; NB La Masia v Uthongathi, Bidvest Stadium; Black Leopards v Baroka, Malamulele Stadium; Magesi v Casric Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Zothwane confident he and Lechesa can aid City
Co-coach says their aim is to gain Premiership status
Image: Philip Maeta
