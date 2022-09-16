As Mamelodi Sundowns prepares to announce the arrival of highly-rated Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego, co-coach Rulani Mokwena says they are always looking to recruit the best talent.
Mokwena, who declined to confirm the move, said the Brazilians have a responsibility to act swiftly when the best talent becomes available on the transfer market.
The 24-year-old Mashego, who starred for Cape Town City over the past few seasons, was spotted at Sundowns headquarters at Chloorkop on Thursday afternoon where he was finalising details for the big money transfer.
“He is not a Sundowns player and because he is not a Sundowns player officially, I would like to refrain from discussing him,” Mokwena said as Sundowns prepared for their DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu at Loftus on Sunday.
Mokwena says Sundowns want the best players as club prepares to announce Mashego’s arrival
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
As Mamelodi Sundowns prepares to announce the arrival of highly-rated Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego, co-coach Rulani Mokwena says they are always looking to recruit the best talent.
Mokwena, who declined to confirm the move, said the Brazilians have a responsibility to act swiftly when the best talent becomes available on the transfer market.
The 24-year-old Mashego, who starred for Cape Town City over the past few seasons, was spotted at Sundowns headquarters at Chloorkop on Thursday afternoon where he was finalising details for the big money transfer.
“He is not a Sundowns player and because he is not a Sundowns player officially, I would like to refrain from discussing him,” Mokwena said as Sundowns prepared for their DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu at Loftus on Sunday.
“What I can say is that we want the best plyers in this team and try to recruit the best players. When they become available in the market, we have an obligation to make sure we move in that space and make the team as competitive as it possibly can be.”
Mokwena said this is why the club has recently recruited international players such as Chilean Marcelo Allende and Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir to Chloorkop.
“That’s why we have Marcelo here, for example. We beat off a lot of good competition to get him here because he a has proven pedigree and plays for his national team. Imagine the quality and calibre of players who play for the Chilean national team and he is able to work with us here.
“That is the space we are in. We try to recruit the best players and the biggest thing for us is that when we bring in players, we also have to let go of others because you can’t have your cake and eat it.
“I don’t know if that’s applicable here but you can’t have too many players in the team. I am sure the club will make an official statement regarding Mashego.”
Former Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu joins SuperSport United
City, Royal look to book spots in CAF second preliminary phases
Andries fired up by first goal, vows more to come
Zothwane confident he and Lechesa can aid City
Lure of trophies and glory led Allende to Masandawana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos