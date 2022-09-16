Andries fired up by first goal, vows more to come

Stellenbosch versatile midfielder Oswin Andries has vowed to maintain his impressive performance which saw him play six matches for the club this season.
The 19-year-old has been a marvel to watch since he was promoted from their DStv Diski Challenge team where he played a role when Stellies won the title and the English Premier League Next Generation Cup.
The teenager, who can switch from central midfield to defence, also scored his first goal in the DStv Premiership when his team defeated Royal AM 3-1.
“I’m happy with the progress I have made and I’m proud to have scored my first professional goal and I hope to score many to help the team,” Andries told Sowetan.
“But I need to continue working hard if I am to score more goals and help the team. This is the result of the hard work I put in since last season when we were asked to come and train with the first team, so I’m happy that the coach saw my effort.”
Andries also added that coach Steve Barker was impressed with his commitment when he was called alongside the other players from the Diski team to train with the first team.
“The journey from the Diski Challenge to the first team has been good. I just have to continue working hard and every time I get the opportunity I take it with both hands and give my all at training so the coach can give me more opportunity to play,” he said.
“Coach Steve Barker has been impressed with me and encouraged me to continue working hard and not look back and this is what I’m doing.”
With Stellenbosch visiting Sekhukhune United in the Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 5.30pm, the midfielder emphasised the importance of getting all three points.
“It is an important game for us because we need the three points to go into the top six on the table.
“We just have to stick to our game plan and give it our all and play the type of football we are used to playing and collect all the three points.
“It is not going to be an easy game because it is an away match but we are capable of getting the three points away.”
Andries fired up by first goal, vows more to come
Midfielder has played six matches since being promoted from reserve team
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
