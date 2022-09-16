×

Soccer

Calm Zwane vows not to give up

We are on the right track, says under-pressure Chiefs coach

16 September 2022 - 07:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs players during the Kaizer Chiefs media day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on September 15, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane remains unshaken amid incurring the Amakhosi faithful's wrath.

With just two wins from eight outings, Zwane has found himself at the receiving end of criticism, with many starting to doubt he's the right man for the job. Chiefs have already lost three times and drawn twice in the league.

Zwane is adamant Amakhosi are on the right track under him. The Chiefs trainer has insisted he won't give up, adding he was not panicking. Chiefs' campaign couldn't get any easier as they face high-flying SuperSport United, who're coached by their ex-coach Gavin Hunt, in a league tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8pm). 

"[Being slated] is part of the game. These things do happen to the best coaches in the world. If you remember when I was appointed, I said there'll be times where the results are not forthcoming and people will obviously not be happy but that doesn't mean we should give up. We know we're on the right track,'' Zwane said during their media open day in Naturena yesterday.

"It's difficult that the results are fluctuating but the good thing about it is that we know what we want to achieve. It's a work in progress, obviously. It [winning] can happen at any given time, it's a matter of consistency. We're not going to panic... we're still on the right track and we'll get it right very soon.''

Zwane is also convinced he's finally found the right combinations, singling out the partnership of Kgaogelo Sekgota, Kegan Dolly and George Matlou as a reference. "Mangethe", as Zwane is known in football circles, also insisted they were not going to bring in any new players before the PSL transfer window slams shut on September 22.

"The combinations are there. You can see... look at the combination of Sekgota, Dolly, George...-+ that awareness is there and tactical understanding and the connection is there,'' Zwane noted.

"We're not looking at bringing in any new players. We still have to work with this squad... we focus more on the positives than the negatives.''

