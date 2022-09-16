SA teams – Cape Town City and Royal AM – are in favourable positions to advance to the next round of their respective CAF competitions this weekend.
Having won the first leg 2-0 in Cape Town last Saturday, City will be hoping to dispatch Congolese side Otôho d'Oyo in the return fixture of the Champions League first preliminary round at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Brazzaville on Sunday (4.30pm SA time).
In the Mother City, the Citizens struck via Taahir Goedeman and Marc van Heerden in the second half, in a match where coach Eric Tinkler had to settle for a seat in the stands due to stringent CAF rules that stipulate a coach must have CAF A, CAF Pro or Uefa Pro to sit on the bench in the interclub competitions' games.
Tinkler's second-in-command Diogo Parel was the man shouting instructions in City's dugout and the same is expected in Brazzaville as Tinkler doesn't have the needed qualifications.
Should City triumph in Brazzaville, they'll earn a slot in the second preliminary phase of the Champions League. The 16 teams who'll win the second preliminary round will then book their slots in the group stages of the tournament, while the 16 losers of the second round entered the Confederation Cup play-off round.
Meanwhile, Royal would be eager to use home ground advantage when they host Swazi side Mbabane Highlanders in the Confed Cup first round second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium today (4pm). The first leg ended goalless in Mbabane last Sunday.
Like Tinkler, Royal co-coaches Khabo Zondo and Dan Malesela, who's said to be on his way out, won't be on the bench due to the same CAF rules. Their deputy, Abram Nteo, will lead the side as he did in Mbabane.
If Royal advance to the second preliminary round, they will face Zambian side Zesco United. The winner secures a place in the group stages as well.
City, Royal look to book spots in CAF second preliminary phases
Coachless SA teams aim to take advantage of minnows in second legs
Image: Grant Pitcher
