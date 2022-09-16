×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

City, Royal look to book spots in CAF second preliminary phases

Coachless SA teams aim to take advantage of minnows in second legs

16 September 2022 - 07:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City FC scores a goal during the CAF Champions League 1st preliminary round, leg 1 match between Cape Town City FC and AS Otoho d'Oyo at Athlone Stadium.
Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City FC scores a goal during the CAF Champions League 1st preliminary round, leg 1 match between Cape Town City FC and AS Otoho d'Oyo at Athlone Stadium.
Image: Grant Pitcher

SA teams – Cape Town City and Royal AM – are in favourable positions to advance to the next round of their respective CAF competitions this weekend.

Having won the first leg 2-0 in Cape Town last Saturday, City will be hoping to dispatch Congolese side Otôho d'Oyo in the return fixture of the Champions League first preliminary round at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Brazzaville on Sunday (4.30pm SA time).

In the Mother City, the Citizens struck via Taahir Goedeman and Marc van Heerden in the second half, in a match where coach Eric Tinkler had to settle for a seat in the stands due to stringent CAF rules that stipulate a coach must have CAF A, CAF Pro or Uefa Pro to sit on the bench in the interclub competitions' games.

Tinkler's second-in-command Diogo Parel was the man shouting instructions in City's dugout and the same is expected in Brazzaville as Tinkler doesn't have the needed qualifications.

Should City triumph in Brazzaville, they'll earn a slot in the second preliminary phase of the Champions League. The 16 teams who'll win the second preliminary round will then book their slots in the group stages of the tournament, while the 16 losers of the second round entered the Confederation Cup play-off round.

Meanwhile, Royal would be eager to use home ground advantage when they host Swazi side Mbabane Highlanders in the Confed Cup first round second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium today (4pm). The first leg ended goalless in Mbabane last Sunday.

Like Tinkler, Royal co-coaches Khabo Zondo and Dan Malesela, who's said to be on his way out, won't be on the bench due to the same CAF rules. Their deputy, Abram Nteo, will lead the side as he did in Mbabane.

If Royal advance to the second preliminary round, they will face Zambian side Zesco United. The winner secures a place in the group stages as well. 

‘It happens to the best coaches’: Chiefs boss Zwane on calls for his axing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not fazed by calls for his axing after Amakhosi’s indifferent start to the season.
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana heroines plough back by inspiring school girls

Several high school girls who aspire to play professional football saw their dreams almost realised yesterday as they rubbed shoulders with coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Johannes lauds Hunt's influence at United

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has vowed that they won’t just rely on coach Gavin Hunt’s pedigree to achieve things.
Sport
1 day ago

Truter plans ‘new tactics’ for clash with Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter will be keen to end their three-match winless run when they visit Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at ...
Sport
1 day ago

I'm not rejoining Gallants, I'm busy sorting out family issues, claims Dance

While Dan "Dance" Malesela bizarrely refuted claims that he has left Royal AM to rejoin Marumo Gallants, Sowetan has established that indeed the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death