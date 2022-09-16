×

Soccer

Sundowns challenge the tonic Usuthu need for form

Skipper Makhaula concedes performance drops against minor teams

16 September 2022 - 07:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Makhehleni Makhaula of Amazulu blocked by Bathusi Aubas of TS Galaxy.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Following a three-match winless run in the DStv Premiership, AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula is adamant they can turn it around against Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Usuthu lost two and drew the other in their last three matches and while Makhaula admitted that they face an uphill battle against the defending champions in Tshwane, he feels this is the match where they will give their all and get back to winning ways.

“This game is a bit difficult for us because we are playing away from home and we have been struggling to get points and we are coming from a loss against Chippa United and they [Sundowns] won,” Makhaula explained.

“So their confidence is high and it is going to be a difficult match for us. We just need to prepare well for whatever the coach wants us to do, we must do on the match day.”

The 32-year-old midfielder admitted that their attitude has been different when they face equally small teams as they tend to drop their performance hence they struggled in the last few matches.

And he wants his side to treat all the games equally, whether they play a big team or not. “The coach can do whatever tactics he wants to do but at the end of the day it is all about us and also about expressing ourselves,” Makhaula said.

“It is also about confidence and I think these big matches like Sundowns are the ones that give you more confidence. I’m not saying that small teams are not giving us confidence, but these are the kind of matches that test how far you are in challenging for the league.

"We have disappointed our supporters who have been coming to support us and we know they will come in numbers to support us against Sundowns. So, it is up to us to grind the results to make them happy.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Arrows v Swallows, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Chippa v Gallants, Nelson Mandela, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB, 8pm.

Sunday: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld, 3pm; Richards Bay v Galaxy, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 5.30pm.

