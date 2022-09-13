Banyana Banyana were able to strengthen their talent pool by allowing young players to play in the Cosafa Women’s Cup that was hosted in Gqeberha.
The team coached by Simphiwe Dludlu comprised players from the HollywoodBets Super League and Sasol League. The players also are from the SA U-17 and U-20 structures.
Given the little preparation time Dludlu had with the team, she managed to do wonders, giving chances to youngsters to compete at a higher level and get results. The team progressed to the final of the tournament, where they met Zambia. But unfortunately, in the final Banyana lost out 1-0 to the Zambians, who got the win courtesy of their star forward Barbra Banda.
“We went in there to learn and better ourselves. We were expecting that Zambia might beat us. You can’t be naïve and overconfident. That Zambian team has been together for four years, they have been to the Olympics and Women's Africa Cup of Nations,” said Dludlu.
Despite losing in the final, the Cosafa mission was accomplished by Dludlu and her troops. The objective was to expose players to international football and in doing so increase the Banyana Banyana base.
“This assignment was important for us in terms of increasing the base of players that can compete at the highest level. It was not just for Banyana Banyana, we had players from U-17 and U-20, players that are in transition trying to get to Banyana Banyana,” she said.
“It was important to put together a team that would expose a different type of talent that has not been out there and see how we can polish it and make it ready to go out there and compete. With this chance we had to expose all those players.
“We did well as a team, our biggest objective was to make sure we come out of the tournament in a better position. Last year Banyana Banyana finished fourth and we overachieved because we went straight to the final and got the silver medal,” said Dludlu.
Dludlu satisfied with Banyana's showing despite Cosafa defeat
Inexperienced side surrendered Cosafa Cup to Zambia
Image: Richard Huggard
Banyana Banyana were able to strengthen their talent pool by allowing young players to play in the Cosafa Women’s Cup that was hosted in Gqeberha.
The team coached by Simphiwe Dludlu comprised players from the HollywoodBets Super League and Sasol League. The players also are from the SA U-17 and U-20 structures.
Given the little preparation time Dludlu had with the team, she managed to do wonders, giving chances to youngsters to compete at a higher level and get results. The team progressed to the final of the tournament, where they met Zambia. But unfortunately, in the final Banyana lost out 1-0 to the Zambians, who got the win courtesy of their star forward Barbra Banda.
“We went in there to learn and better ourselves. We were expecting that Zambia might beat us. You can’t be naïve and overconfident. That Zambian team has been together for four years, they have been to the Olympics and Women's Africa Cup of Nations,” said Dludlu.
Despite losing in the final, the Cosafa mission was accomplished by Dludlu and her troops. The objective was to expose players to international football and in doing so increase the Banyana Banyana base.
“This assignment was important for us in terms of increasing the base of players that can compete at the highest level. It was not just for Banyana Banyana, we had players from U-17 and U-20, players that are in transition trying to get to Banyana Banyana,” she said.
“It was important to put together a team that would expose a different type of talent that has not been out there and see how we can polish it and make it ready to go out there and compete. With this chance we had to expose all those players.
“We did well as a team, our biggest objective was to make sure we come out of the tournament in a better position. Last year Banyana Banyana finished fourth and we overachieved because we went straight to the final and got the silver medal,” said Dludlu.
Brazil drubbing shows Banyana are ‘not ready’ for World Cup
Ellis hopes Banyana have drawn lessons from Brazil
‘We have a lot of work to do’, says Ellis after Banyana’s thrashing by Brazil
‘These are the lessons we need’: Banyana captain Jane on Brazil games
Ellis remains proud of Banyana despite 3-0 defeat to Brazil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos