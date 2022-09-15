What would be a good theme song for your life?
Most certainly My Power by Beyoncé, featuring myself, Busiswa and Tierra Whack.
Who is your celebrity crush?
Teyana Taylor.
What was your worst date?
When I finally agreed to go on a date with a guy who’s been nagging me for some time. It turned out he was a bore, all he did was flex his money and what he owned, that put me off to a point that after three sips of my drink I bailed the date.
I blocked him the minute I got home. I never spoke to him ever again.
Are you single?
Yes, I am. I’m taking some time to do me?
Would you date a fan?
Absolutely not! I can never date someone I don’t know their true intentions.
If you were to change your name, what would you change it to?
[Laughs]… I’d change it to Ngwedi (which means moon in Setswana).
What is your biggest pet peeve?
When someone picks their nose and people who don’t know how to use “yes, please” and “thank you”.
What’s your annoying habit?
I am not attentive to the days of the week nor what time it is, I tend to respond to people however I feel at the moment.
Moonchild Sanelly not showing any signs of slowing down
Muso on cloud nine after successful international tour
Image: SUPPLIED
From dropping new visuals for her latest hit Chicken to staging a successful international tour and teasing a new collaboration with an American artist, Moonchild Sanelly is not showing any signs of slowing down.
Thanks to her signature blue-hued locks, self-created music genre "future ghetto punk” and coveted collaboration with Beyoncé, the footprint of the former SMag cover star in the music industry keeps growing on a global stage.
Fresh off her international tour that took her from Melbourne, London to Dublin, we catch-up with the provocateur:
What’s the weirdest thing a fan has ever done for you?
Three weeks ago a fan in Belgium handed me a chicken necklace as I got off the stage. He told me he was mesmerised by my song Chicken and loved how catchy and up-paced it was.
What is your biggest fear?
Snails and tortoises. They move so slow they creep me out. But the funny thing is I tried out a seafood dish in France that had snails in it. I was quite surprised at the nice texture it had, however, I’d never try it again.
If you were a superhero, what would be your superpower?
To have the ability to hypnotise people. I’d do this to perpetrators that have committed sexual offences so that they can confess their crimes. This will help give survivors more of a voice and justice.
Are you good at accents?
Oh, child no! My Xhosa accent is so heavy that I can’t even mould it into other languages with ease.
What would be a good theme song for your life?
Most certainly My Power by Beyoncé, featuring myself, Busiswa and Tierra Whack.
Who is your celebrity crush?
Teyana Taylor.
What was your worst date?
When I finally agreed to go on a date with a guy who’s been nagging me for some time. It turned out he was a bore, all he did was flex his money and what he owned, that put me off to a point that after three sips of my drink I bailed the date.
I blocked him the minute I got home. I never spoke to him ever again.
Are you single?
Yes, I am. I’m taking some time to do me?
Would you date a fan?
Absolutely not! I can never date someone I don’t know their true intentions.
If you were to change your name, what would you change it to?
[Laughs]… I’d change it to Ngwedi (which means moon in Setswana).
What is your biggest pet peeve?
When someone picks their nose and people who don’t know how to use “yes, please” and “thank you”.
What’s your annoying habit?
I am not attentive to the days of the week nor what time it is, I tend to respond to people however I feel at the moment.
Do you ever get used to being called a celebrity?
Not really. At times people use it to get through places or gigs using my name, which sometimes sucks but other than that I don’t mind being considered that.
If you weren’t famous, what would you be doing?
Being a physiologist. I tend to get fascinated by how the mind works and the way it responds to situations and incidences.
What’s your drink of choice?
My new Scottish Leader whisky. I like to pair it with champagne. One glass of that takes you there.
What was the highlight of touring the UK these past months?
Being able to pay all the people in my team. They work so hard to build this brand that is Moonchild. Also travelling together was pretty fun.
How would you like people to remember you?
That I was a black child that dared to dream and fulfil all the things many people thought were unattainable.
Aubrey Qwana uses music to narrate his life history, experiences
Sondela hitmakers keep the beat going as they release album
Anele Zondo transitions from TV presenting to making music
Three is a charm for Samas biggest winner Chymamusique
Gospel singer Pulane Maphari pleads ignorance of Samas submission rules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos