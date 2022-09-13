×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Basie happy Lions have solid base

Northern Cape team show hunger by going top with two wins

13 September 2022 - 10:15
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Henry Basie.
Henry Basie.
Image: Youtube

Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie is not reading too much into his sides solid start to the new Motsepe Foundation Championship. 

The Northern Cape team started off with a bang, amassing back-to-back wins against Black Leopards and Pretoria Callies. The positive results sent them top of the table as they are the only team to pick up maximum points in the opening two games of the season. 

Another impressive thing about these wins is that they were away from home. Instead of complaining about playing away in consecutive weeks, Lions played the cards they were dealt and won big. 

“We are happy to get the six points. It was tough for us with the travelling, so it was good to get the two wins and start the season well,said Basie. 

“But we were lucky, we did not play well. It’s still early in the season, teams are still trying to settle. It’s a good thing that we got six points and are on top of the log.

“Hopefully, at the end of the season, we will look back on these six points and say that’s where we started. It’s too soon to be talking about promotion, some bombshells are still going to come. Right now teams are not ready and we got lucky, he said. 

The two wins have laid a foundation for Hungry Lions their coach wants them to build from them and go on to win consistently and convincingly. 

“We can build on these two wins; we want to be consistent as the season goes on. It’s all up to the players, they have to be determined to get results consistently. We are a club from the Northern Cape and it would be nice to see us doing well, said Basie. 

Results: JDR Stars 0 - 0 Casric Stars, Venda 1 - 0 Platinum City Rovers, Polokwane City 3 - 0 Black Leopards, Pretoria Caillies 0 - 1 Hungry Lions, Baroka 0 - 0 All Stars, Magesi 1 - 2 Cape Town Spurs. 

Marumo's Mdaka may be new, but he's a veteran

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka may be a relative unknown but he's been in the beautiful game for many years.
Sport
10 hours ago

Mdaka not eyeing Marumo top post

Having been in charge of Marumo Gallants since coach Romain Folz’s departure last week, Raymond Mdaka has insisted he’s not looking to assume the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Stop partying, Ramovic tells aspirant footballers

No alcohol, no parties, no fast food and get enough sleep.
Sport
10 hours ago

Zwane remains optimistic amid growing discontent

As pressure continues to mount on him, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has assured Amakhosi faithful things will change for the better.
Sport
10 hours ago

Arthur under fire as Chiefs struggle

Barely 10 games into the season, Kaizer Chiefs fans look to have turned against coach Arthur Zwane after initially giving him a warm welcome.
Sport
10 hours ago

Miguel Timm ready to carry the weight for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm believes the players should embrace the pressure that comes with playing for the club instead of saying ibadge ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'