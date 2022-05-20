Manqoba expects Sundowns to win all as they dominate PSL awards

After Mamelodi Sundowns players Andile Jali and Peter Shalulile dominated the nominees list for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) end of season awards announced on Thursday, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi expects them to make a clean sweep.

Jali was nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Season gong alongside teammate Shalulile and Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo.

The two Sundowns players were also nominated in the MTN8 Last Man Standing and the Premiership Players’ Player of the Season categories with teammate Themba Zwane.

Jali, who has been overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos despite having an excellent season, was also nominated for the Nedbank Cup player of the tournament alongside teammate Aubrey Modiba and Marumo Gallants goalkeeper King Ndlovu.

Shalulile is expected to walk away with the top goalscorer award as he is leading with 22 goals. Mngqithi said they are encouraged by the fact Sundowns received 14 nominations and he believes that his players stand a good chance of a clean sweep.

“It is always encouraging when the players get selected for these awards because it always shows that they really helped the team in one way or another in these competitions,” Mngqithi explained to the media yesterday.

“So to see AJ in that space is very good. He has had a very good season for us and he has fought very hard. He has played probably more than 90% of the matches that we have played.

“He has done extremely well. I believe he deserves to be nominated. As for Peter, I think everybody knows he has been our stalwart in our team and he has given his life and everything to the team.

“No wonder he gets nominated and if you look at Aubrey, in the Nedbank Cup matches he has done very well and he is selected and the fact that he is coming from the Ke Yona team maybe it also makes him an interesting nominee within the group because he has come a long way with Nedbank.

“We are very encouraged and happy that our boys are in that space and also confident they got what it takes to win.”

Award nominees

PSL Footballer of the Season:

Andile Jali, Peter Shalulile (both Sundowns), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM)

DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season:

Andile Jali, Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane (all Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season:

John Maduka (Royal AM), Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena (Sundowns), Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City)

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Andile Jali, Peter Shalulile (both Sundowns), Surprise Ralani (former Cape Town City)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keegan Allan, Luvuyo Phewa (both Tuks), Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Andile Jali, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), King Ndlovu (Marumo Gallants)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Hugo Marques (CT City), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season:

Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay (both Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize (CT City)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (both Sundowns), Mduduzi Mdantsane (CT City)

DStv Premiership Young Player for the Season:

Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC), Kwame Peprah (Orlando Pirates), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)

DStv Challenge Player of the Season:

Mduduzi Shabalala (Chiefs), Boitumelo Radiopane (Pirates)