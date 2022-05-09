Charlotte Maxeke Hospital operating at 75-80% capacity, says Joe Phaahla

Claims that Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is still closed and non-functional are incorrect as the facility is partially open and “functioning at between 75% and 80% capacity”.

Health minister Joe Phaahla, addressing a media briefing at the official opening of the hospital’s accident and emergency unit, said the hospital was functioning and constantly improving.

The unit was scheduled to be open by the end of April, and the first patients were taken in on May 4. This, he said, was a group of 15 mental health patients brought from Helen Joseph Hospital on a transfer aimed at alleviating the strain the sister hospital has been under, having to carry a hugely increased patient burden resulting from the closure of Charlotte Maxeke after a devastating fire in April last year.

“The accident and emergency unit is not accepting walk-ins or ambulances, only pre-arranged transfers of patients from other centres. These will be stabilised patients for clinical care,” Phaahla said.

This is because the unit — like the hospital — is being reopened in sections.