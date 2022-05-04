Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation

With a particularly underwhelming the season coming to an end, Kaizer Chiefs are carefully applying their minds to the coaching situation at the club, marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said.

Amakhosi are without a coach after they fired Stuart Baxter on April 21 and the club is under the guidance of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard in caretaker capacities.

Since Baxter left after Chiefs' 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United, Amakhosi lost three matches in succession to Stellenbosch FC, Golden Arrows and Cape Town City before they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday night.

Chiefs are increasingly outsiders to qualify for the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup next season by finishing second or third in the Premiership.