Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation
With a particularly underwhelming the season coming to an end, Kaizer Chiefs are carefully applying their minds to the coaching situation at the club, marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said.
Amakhosi are without a coach after they fired Stuart Baxter on April 21 and the club is under the guidance of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard in caretaker capacities.
Since Baxter left after Chiefs' 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United, Amakhosi lost three matches in succession to Stellenbosch FC, Golden Arrows and Cape Town City before they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday night.
Chiefs are increasingly outsiders to qualify for the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup next season by finishing second or third in the Premiership.
'We are applying our minds on the coaching situation,' - Kaizer Chiefs Director Jessica Motaung. pic.twitter.com/o3WewbTzzf— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 4, 2022
“We continue to apply our minds to the coaching situation,” Motaung said. “Well done to the team last night [Tuesday’s win over Gallants]. We will finish the season off and obviously make the announcements in due course.”
Zwane has already raised his hand to take the job permanently if the club's powers that be look in his direction when they decide on the replacement for Baxter.
In other developments out of Naturena, Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are headed for court next week in the matter of Amakhosi’s missed fixtures against Arrows and CT City in December. The case at the South Gauteng High Court starts on Tuesday.
“In terms of the court case, it is happening but I really can’t speak about it now because it is sub-judice,” Motaung said.