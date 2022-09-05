On countless occasions, we’ve seen the decisions PSL club owners make based on their egos come back to haunt them. One chairman who finds himself in a maze at the moment is Marumo Gallants’ Abram Sello.
He’s having to rue the bizarre decision of letting go Dan Malesela, who is now with Royal AM. Sello did not give Malesela an improved contract, instead, he cut ties with him and replaced him with young coach Romain Folz.
Folz found life in the DStv Premiership hard in terms of getting results, struggling to pick up a win in the opening five games, notching up four draws and one defeat. Heading to match-day six, he saw himself demoted to assistant coach and Raymond Mdaka promoted to coach, distressing the 32-year-old Frenchman.
In Gallants’ encounter against Swallows yesterday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Folz was not to be seen on the bench. His future at Gallants hangs in the balance. This ordeal appears to be causing instability in the club.
Despite the uncertainty and off-the-field drama, Gallants are still decent on the pitch. This can be credited to the tactical structures Malesela put in place and work he did on improving the players.
Drama over coaches shrugged off in good performance
Troubled Gallants draw with Swallows
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
On countless occasions, we’ve seen the decisions PSL club owners make based on their egos come back to haunt them. One chairman who finds himself in a maze at the moment is Marumo Gallants’ Abram Sello.
He’s having to rue the bizarre decision of letting go Dan Malesela, who is now with Royal AM. Sello did not give Malesela an improved contract, instead, he cut ties with him and replaced him with young coach Romain Folz.
Folz found life in the DStv Premiership hard in terms of getting results, struggling to pick up a win in the opening five games, notching up four draws and one defeat. Heading to match-day six, he saw himself demoted to assistant coach and Raymond Mdaka promoted to coach, distressing the 32-year-old Frenchman.
In Gallants’ encounter against Swallows yesterday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Folz was not to be seen on the bench. His future at Gallants hangs in the balance. This ordeal appears to be causing instability in the club.
Despite the uncertainty and off-the-field drama, Gallants are still decent on the pitch. This can be credited to the tactical structures Malesela put in place and work he did on improving the players.
Chiefs held to goalless draw by AmaZulu at FNB Stadium
The Polokwane-based side showed that they are a well-drilled team, knocking the ball around well and running rings around Swallows who seemed absent-minded in the first 45 minutes.
Gallants looked the more threatening side. They eventually found the opening goal before the break thanks to a Sibusiso Khumalo header, when he directed Katlego Otladisa’s freekick past Birds keeper Thakasani Mbanjwa.
In the second stanza, being a goal down, Swallows made three changes from the onset to get the equaliser.
Gallants took their foot off the accelerator and that allowed Swallows to step up and take charge of the game. In the 65th minute, the Birds drew level courtesy of a powerful shot from Strydom Wambi from inside the box.
For the remainder of the game, the two sides played out for a draw. Although both had chances in front of goal, neither looked like getting a win. The teams shared the spoils as the game ended 1-1.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos