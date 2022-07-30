×

Soccer

Unisa offers African champs Banyana bursaries to study at the institution

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 30 July 2022 - 12:04
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The 23 Banyana Banyana players who helped SA win the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title for the first time have been blessed with an opportunity to study at the University of SA (Unisa) for free.

Banyana continue to be celebrated after they returned home on Tuesday from Morocco with the Wafcon trophy after beating the hosts 2-1 in the climax of the tournament.

The victory earned the squad a visit to the Union Buildings where they met President Cyril Ramaphosa and were also awarded prize money of R5.8m by the department of sport.

Unisa has also joined the celebration of the heroines and announced they will offer bursaries to the Banyana stars to pursue study programmes of their choice and continue to shape their futures to a better tomorrow.

“In recognition of their historic achievement, Unisa will make available a special bursary programme (study opportunities), for the 23 players in accordance with the university’s admission policies,” Prof Puleng LenkaBula, principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa, said.

“The offer, whose terms and conditions will be communicated to the potential recipients, is effective from January 2023.

“The historic victory of SA in the African football scene after 26 years is very inspirational to Unisa, the youth, and SA as a whole.

“The achievement of Banyana resonates with Unisa’s values of innovation, excellence, and responsiveness. It is for this reason that Unisa saw it befitting to offer our exemplary champions the opportunity to further their studies and futures.”

LenkaBula said it was hoped SA youth will be inspired by the national women’s team and take up sport as something that could change their lives.

“We hope that in the same manner that Banyana have inspired the nation, this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence, and that there are long-term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues.”

