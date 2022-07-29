Limpopo celebrates Matlou’s soccer success
Mother aglow with pride
When soccer coach Joseph Makgoka first saw Banyana Banyana player Noko Matlou maneuvering the field almost 17 years ago, he knew that he had found a star.
Yesterday, Matlou was among five players who hail from Limpopo to be honoured by their home province after their big Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) success in Morocco last week. ..
