Gavin Hunt unfazed by slow start to season

After enduring a tough start to life in his second stint at SuperSport United, coach Gavin Hunt insists he is not anxious as he knows what to do to change the fortunes of the team around.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have collected two points from their four matches following two defeats and two draws this season, a situation which can leave many coaches worried.
But that’s not the case with Hunt, who was full of praise for his side following their goalless draw with Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, saying his young side will only get better with time.
“It is a club that believes in youth and we will keep on playing the youth, but yes, it does create anxious moments because you want results, but we will get better,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“There is no doubt that we could have had eight or nine points now playing the same game. I have a great belief in this team that there is a way and we will definitely get better.
“But all in all, we did well and I know what to do and not what to do. But if you look at the league, Cape Town City came second [last season] and they haven’t won a game [this term yet].”
Hunt’s side have not done much in the transfer window as they only brought in Thulani Hlatshwayo and Patrick Maswanganyi, while Ricardo Goss, Thabang Sibanyoni and Grant Magerman joined them on loan deals.
And he believes that teams should be judged by how well they have beefed up during the transfer window. “The last three games, if you watched them, we should have won all of them ... against Pirates, you can say they had the ball, yeah, and they dominated, but they signed well,” Hunt said.
“They've got the hell of a squad and they are the closest team to challenge [Mamelodi] Sundowns. There is no doubt about that. I don’t think there is anybody else. That’s a team that will challenge.
“We set up a structure that will be hard to play against, they have a lot of pace and you take our team considering a man for man; it’s not an easy task. Look at the teams who have spent on their squads because that’s where you should be judged.
“What you spend and what your return is, and I think that’s what football should be judged on. If you spend, you should be achieving more. Teams have bought players and some have not.”
SuperSport will continue to search for their first victory when they visit Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.
Gavin Hunt unfazed by slow start to season
Matsatsantsa yet to win after four games in
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
