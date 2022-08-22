Despite a slow start to the season, at least by their standards, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has insisted they will be stronger than last season, banking on the fans' stadium attendance.
Sundowns drew 1-all away to Sekhukhune United at the weekend, meaning they have now dropped five points from four DStv Premiership games. Peter Shalulile put the Brazilians ahead on the stroke of halftime but the lead was short-lived as Sekhukhune leveled matters via their skipper Linda Mntambo a minute into the second period at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Last season the Brazilians collected 10 points from their first four league outings with three wins and a draw. They have managed seven points from the same number of games this term, having lost to TS Galaxy in their second game of the campaign. Even so, Mngqithi foresees the Brazilians dominating more than they did last term, with the supporters now allowed in stadiums.
Yellow nation vibe to help Sundowns click into top gear
Coach Mngqithi pleads for patience
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Pressing game bears fruit for Tembo’s charges
"I should take this opportunity to thank the yellow nation. They are giving us the atmosphere we deserve and we've missed them for the longest of time. Now that they're back, they're making sure that they're filling almost all the stadiums...they were in Cape Town [when they beat Cape Town City 2-0 in the season opener], they've been in Loftus [when they lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy] and helped us and they're here now in Polokwane [against Sekhukhune],'' Mngqithi said.
"Believe me, with this kind of support, we can only go from strength to strength because we know how loyal they are to us. We know how much they love the team and they must also be patient with the team. The team is going to come right and become very strong...stronger than it was last season, believe me. But this is a process, a process we must tread very carefully in to make sure we arrive in our final destination.''
Sundowns face Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld in their next league fixture on Wednesday (5pm).
