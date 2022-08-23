Buchanan unfazed by not playing at 'slaughterhouse' Moses Mabhida

AmaZulu anchorman Keagan Buchanan isn't fretting about playing their next home game, a derby against Golden Arrows, at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow instead of the Moses Mabhida.
The Durban derby kicks off at 7.30pm.
AmaZulu were just starting to turn Moses Mabhida into their slaughterhouse, winning both their opening home games against Cape Town City and SuperSport United.
Buchanan banks on their CAF Champions League experience to help them do well even at KwaMashu's Princess Magogo. He feels the game will attract a better crowd at Usuthu's old-time home ground.
"As professionals we have to always adapt to the surroundings and the grounds. Obviously the experience we gained by playing in the CAF Champions League last season gives us that benefit when now we're used to going to the places where the field isn't maybe at the standard we have at Moses Mabhida,'' said Buchanan.
"On the positive side, we'll get to play in front of our people... the support will be better. So, playing at Princess Magogo gives us that extra motivation to make the supporters, who usually don't travel all the way from the township to watch us in town at Mabhida, happy. It should create a better atmosphere for us.''
Going into this game, Usuthu are flying high after a blistering start with three wins and a draw from their four opening fixtures. Conversely, Abafana Bes'thende are still winless with two stalemates and two defeats from the same number of games. Buchanan reckons their contrasting fortunes makes this tie trickier, warning their brilliant form isn't yet something to write home about as it's still early.
"We've started well and for them it hasn't been the start they wanted, so that makes the game even more difficult for us. We can't underestimate them because we know what type of a team they are. For us is just to continue with our momentum,'' stated the 31-year-old Usuthu midfielder.
"For us it's early stages and obviously people are gonna start talking and say we're top of the log. Yes, we're happy about that but we're being humble and we're not trying to say we've arrived. We just going to take it game by game.''
Buchanan unfazed by not playing at 'slaughterhouse' Moses Mabhida
Anchorman hopes Usuthu attract bigger crowd at Princess Magogo
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
