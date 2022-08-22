Orlando Pirates’ lack of scoring continued to haunt them after playing to a dull and disappointing draw with SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.
That they have scored three goals in five matches should be a concern for the club aiming to challenge for the league title this season. As usual, they dominated the match yesterday and created a couple of chances but poor finishing, which has been their problem early this season, was a difference from winning yesterday.
They have only scored three times this campaign in five matches and whether their depth in the striking department is enough remains to be seen. The Buccaneers are also struggling for consistency as they could not build on their midweek victory over Royal AM.
This was their main problem in the previous campaign. In five matches, they have won two, drawn two and lost one.
But for SuperSport, coach Gavin Hunt would be satisfied with a point despite being winless so far this season. Without enough quality compared to Pirates this season, they were able to hold their own.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori came into this fixture on the back of a 0-2 defeat to TS Galaxy and were looking to register their first win.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro started with attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and captain Innocent Maela on the bench, while George Chigova was given a rare start by Hunt in goal.
The home side started brightly and should have gone ahead with the match just two minutes old after a diving header from Bradley Grobler went inches wide.
Misfiring Pirates let SuperSport off the hook
Hunt happy to salvage point at home
Riveiro feels Bucs will soon find scoring touch
Pirates came to life midway through the first half and seemed to miss Lorch’s creativity as they did not create many chances.
The home side, who were looking for their first win in the campaign, offered little going forward and relied more on set-pieces for goals.
They knew Pirates’ weakness was defending set-play and were hoping to catch them on that.
It was rather an eventful first half with both goalkeepers not tested. The Buccaneers enjoyed ball possessions in the second half and created chances but finishing remained their own downfall.
SuperSport finished stronger and had chances towards the end to win the match but could not convert them and had to settle for a point.
In other results yesterday, Royal AM played to a thrilling 2-2 with Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium.
