TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has praised his side’s resilience after they continued with their impressive start this season with a goalless draw to Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.
The Rockets are yet to taste defeat in four matches, with two victories and two draws. They have not conceded in the process.
Ramovic said this is the result of the hard work his side has been putting behind the scenes, but that there is still room for improvement.
“We are happy for every point, and we will train again and prepare ourselves to have the strength and go to the game with a lot of self-belief,” Ramovic told the media after the game.
“Every day we will keep on going and we will improve and we’ll get success because what people see now is the result of the hard work we put in. I’m proud of the character they showed and if you see how we train, it is intense and I’m just glad to be the coach of the club.”
Despite playing to a goalless draw with Arrows, the German mentor was pleased with the result and that they will try to get all three points when they visit Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.
Hard work paying off as TS Galaxy refuse to buckle under pressure
Abafana Bes’thende not ready to press panic button yet – Ramovic
Misfiring Pirates let SuperSport off the hook
“I want to congratulate my players for a tough game. A point away from home ... we will take it and do our best now in preparing for our next game against Chippa. We want to get as many points as we can and of course, it’s not easy. Now we have to see what we can do and prepare ourselves against Chippa. We will give our best we can. It will be a tough game.”
Meanwhile, despite not registering a win in their four matches, Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says they are not panicking as they are still a work in progress.
Arrows have collected two points only from four matches after two draws and two defeats.
“It is still work in progress in terms of our finishing. We will get it right. We are sitting on two points now and we are playing against AmaZulu. If we win, we will have five points. That’s what is important. While we say it is a work in progress, let’s not lose games and try to get that point or three. That’s what is important.”
Other results:
Maritzburg 2-1 Chippa, CPT 1-1 Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune 1-1 Sundowns, Chiefs 1-0 Richards Bay, Swallows 2-3 AmaZulu.
