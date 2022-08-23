×

Soccer

Tinkler wary of creating panic in City camp

Citizens have two points from five outings

23 August 2022 - 07:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler.
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler.
Image: Shaun Roy

While conceding they're desperate for a win, Cape Town City tactician Eric Tinkler still doesn't want their league clash against Kaizer Chiefs to be labelled a "must-win" game for them, reiterating it's too early to read too much into their substandard form.

Bottom-of-the-table City host Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium at 7.30 on Tuesday night. Having finished second behind Mamelodi Sundowns last term, the Citizens have found the going rather tough in the new campaign, with just two points from five outings. City's mediocre early season run has seen them concede a whopping eight goals, while scoring half of that.

Tinkler has made it clear they want a victory against Amakhosi at all costs but sees no reason to hit the panic button just yet.

"A win is what we desperately need. As much as people are saying jah, you haven't won blah, blah, blah, it's still early in the league. You can look at the league table... see what can happen if we win two games in a row, everything changes. There's small changes. I am not panicking and I am not going to put my players into panic mood," Tinkler said.

"We go to the Chiefs game looking to get a positive result, which is a win and that's what we need right now but if you're going into these games saying it's a must-win and apply all that pressure on my staff and players, we ain't gonna achieve nothing."

City are expected to have their star midfielder Thabo Nodada back after missing the Cape derby, where they drew 1-all against Stellenbosch at the weekend, owing to an ankle injury.

On the other hand, Amakhosi will have to soldier on without their own midfield ace Yusuf Maart as he was sent off in their last game, a 1-0 victory over rookies Richards Bay at the weekend. Njabulo Blom is odds-on to take Maart's slot in the starting XI.

