Soccer

Stellies can expect backlash from wounded Sundowns

Mngqithi feels Sekhukhune lucky to get draw

23 August 2022 - 07:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Philip Maeta

After being frustrated in their last match, Mamelodi Sundowns tend to go all out and make their next opponent pay.

They did that last season when they lost 0-1 to Maritzburg United and went on to beat Swallows 4-2. This season, after being frustrated by TS Galaxy losing 0-1, they responded in style by demolishing Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the following match.

On Saturday, they were also frustrated when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium and will be eager to do the same when they host tricky Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels they have been consistent with their performances despite getting a draw in their last match and he hopes they will be clinical against Stellies.

“I think there has been inconsistency in terms of results but in terms of performance I believe the team performed very well against Sekhukhune,” Mngqithi said.

“And we deserved to win the match and we must also give credit to the opponents. Sometimes it was us who were not clinical enough but the truth is I would not worry much about the performance of the players. Against Galaxy, there were a lot of players who were not very happy with their performance but now it would be those final decisions, final passes and maybe a lack of emotional intelligence sometimes.”

Meanwhile, with two tough matches against Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs this week, Stellies coach Steve Barker feels they have enough quality to get positive results in both matches.

“If I’m totally honest, in the past we would look at Sundowns probably not believing you can get anything and maybe you would not want to let all your legs be used on Wednesday with the big cup game coming up,” Barker said.

“But at the same time, I think we can go to Sundowns and expect maybe to get something from the game. We will have to be at our best to be able to do that. They are a really good outfit, we all know.”

Fixtures

Tonight: CPT v Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 7.30pm; Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus 5pm; AmaZulu v Arrows, Princess Magogo 7.30pm; Chippa v Galaxy, Nelson Mandela Bay 7.30pm; Richards Bay v SuperSport, King Goodwill Zwelithini 7.30pm; Royal v Maritzburg, Chatsworth 7.30pm; Pirates v Gallants, Orlando 7.30pm.

MTN8 quarterfinals

Saturday: CPT v AmaZulu, Athlone 3pm; Royal v Pirates, Chatsworth 6pm.

Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven 3pm; Sundowns v SuperSport, Tuks Stadium 6pm.

