Riveiro happy with Bucs' solid defensive work

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is satisfied with the progress his defence has made since he took over this season.
There is no doubt that the Buccaneers' defence has been a problem in the previous seasons and when Riveiro took over, he put a lot of focus on that department.
So far in the campaign, Pirates have conceded only twice in five matches and have made it difficult for teams to create opportunities in those games.
“I’m proud that the boys are progressing in this tight schedule without the possibility to train,” Riveiro explained to the media following their goalless draw with SuperSport United on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
“It was not the results that we were looking for against SuperSport, we got one point. We have a game on Wednesday [tomorrow] and our mind is already there.
“I cannot judge my players only because of the results. I have to go much deeper and I do recognise the progress and the things that we are implementing and how competitive we are at this moment.
“How difficult it is for the opponents to get a single chance when they are playing against us in all of these games...
“I think we are doing a fantastic job in the defensive phase and also the offensive phase to have the ball more than our opponents.”
While his side continues to struggle in front of goals, the 46-year-old said they will continue to work hard on their finishing and he is confident they will get it right soon.
“We are solid in our transition and our guys are building the confidence and the trust; they're getting used to playing together. We are on the right track now,” he said.
“I think the starting 11 will be modified during the season. The fact that we are playing 3-4-3 doesn’t mean we will play like that the whole season.
“The fact that the opponents are having clear problems to create chances is coming from the effort that we are making and to repeat that every three days, it’s difficult.
“That’s why we always look for players who are ready to compete.”
The Buccaneers will host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.
Riveiro happy with Bucs' solid defensive work
Coach says they're also working hard on scoring
Image: Veli Nhlapo
