On-form TS Galaxy shot-stopper Melusi Buthelezi hasn't let his blistering start to the season shift his focus, insisting he's not yet thinking about winning the Golden Glove award at the end of the campaign.
Born and bred in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, Buthelezi has played a telling role in Galaxy's early season purple patch as he has kept clean sheets in all the three games they've played so far in the Dstv Premiership, where they won two (against the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and their Tshwane foes SuperSport United) and drew one (versus AmaZulu). The Rockets face struggling Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
"We're happy with these three clean sheets. This means a lot to me. I think it had never happened before that this team manage three successive clean sheets. Every keeper would love to be the keeper of the season but I am not focused on that. My focus is on getting more clean sheets to help the team win games,'' Buthelezi said.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who kept an impressive seven clean slates from 11 league outings last term while conceding eight times, is also not yet setting his sights on Bafana Bafana. "I will get a Bafana call-up when that times arrives but for now I am not thinking about it. It's up to the selectors at the end of the day because we don't choose for ourselves to play for Bafana,'' Buthelezi stated.
Buthelezi also attributed Galaxy's dream start to the season to the work they've been doing in the past few months. "If you noticed, we've been playing well for a while. Last season we were just unlucky to be fighting relegation. I think our current form is a reflection of the work we've been putting in from as far back as last season. There's also that togetherness in this team and that helps a lot as well because everyone feels at home.''
On-form Buthelezi focuses on job at hand, not awards
Keeper has kept three successive clean sheets for Galaxy
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
