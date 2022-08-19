×

Soccer

Goss admits it was hard to compete with Onyango, Mweene at Sundowns

United keeper vows to keep clean sheet against Bucs

19 August 2022 - 10:25
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ricardo Goss of Supersport United during training at Megawatt Park.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss insinuated he may have joined Mamelodi Sundowns at the wrong time as he struggled to topple Denis Onyango for the number one jersey.

Goss, who is currently on a two-year loan deal at SuperSport from Sundowns, revealed that he found it difficult to play as Onyango and Kennedy Mweene were doing well for the club while he was still there.

“I’m not going to lie to you, those are top goalkeepers not to take away from other keepers I’ve worked with. It was very hard to just take that number one spot,” Goss said during the club media day yesterday ahead of their match against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.

“I did get my chances, maybe I wasn’t ready, but I learned a lot from them. I can take that they are top keepers. I probably got there at the wrong time.”

The 28-year-old has since been reunited with coach Gavin Hunt at Matsatsantsa a Pitori and is excited to work with him again as he feels he will get the best out of him.

The two worked together at now-defunct Bidvest Wits before.

“It feels good that we reconnect again and you know the fights that he has and he has brought that in me because at Sundowns it was more of a cool tactical game,” he said.

“The goalkeeper coaches Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson really try to push us and the competition is healthy. We support each other, we push each other and I’ve really appreciated how they welcomed me, George Chigova and Boalefa Pule. It's like a family.”

Goss, who missed SuperSport 2-0 defeat to TS Galaxy on Sunday due to suspension, will be in goals when they host Pirates on Sunday.

He has vowed to keep a clean sheet to help his team register their first victory of the season.

“Obviously, it is not easy and I think a clean sheet is not really a goalkeeper's responsibility. It is a whole team effort and I feel we need to defend better, put pressure on the ball and block crosses because of the goals we are conceding most of them are from there.

“Going into the Pirates game obviously I would love to keep a clean sheet and get a first win of the season. It will be like a well-waited win.”

