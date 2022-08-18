×

Soccer

Makgalwa aims to be on par with Downs players

'I want to score more goals and give assists this season'

18 August 2022 - 10:06
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Keletso Makgalwa is on loan to TS Galaxy.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Talented right winger Keletso Makgalwa will be still competing with his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns' stars this season while on loan at TS Galaxy.

Makgalwa revealed this yesterday during Galaxy's media open day at St Stithians College in Johannesburg. The 25-year-old explosive winger spent last term on loan at Swallows, meaning this will be his second straight season on loan. The lad from Mokopane in Limpopo aims to rack up the same numbers as Sundowns players while he is at Galaxy to boost his chances of returning to Chloorkop. 

"In terms of game time last season, I think my loan spell at Swallows was successful but in terms of the numbers it wasn't good. Sometimes the numbers count a lot. If you can check the numbers of the players at Sundowns, the stats, there's [Surprise] Ralani, [Neo] Maema, Mshishi [Themba Zwane] and Gaston [Sirino],'' Makgalwa said.

"These are the players I am competing with, so I should at least be at their level to stand a chance [of returning to stake his claim at the Brazilians]. Last season I didn't get to that level. This season I have  ambitions as far as scoring goals and getting those assists are concerned. I am competing with Sundowns players, so I have to reach their level before I can think of going back there."

Makgalwa played 27 games for Swallows and managed to find the back of the net only once in all competitions last term. On the other hand, Ralani, Maema, Zwane and Sirino scored a whopping 21 goals between them in as many games across all tournaments.

Makgalwa is likely to make his Rockets debut when they face struggling Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Galaxy are enjoying a blistering start to the campaign with two big wins (against the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and their Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United) and a draw (against AmaZulu) from their first three outings. 

Sekhukhune need no inspiration against Downs

With the standard that Mamelodi Sundowns have set in the DStv Premiership, they are the team to take down.
Sport
1 hour ago

Chiefs look for redemption at rookies Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will be looking for redemption when his side hosts new kids on the block Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Galaxy owner tells PSL clubs to get best coaches

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi wishes to see all the 16 Premiership clubs being mentored by Pro Licence holders, preferably the UEFA one, believing his ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Riveiro's Pirates show hint of style edging Royal AM at Moses Mabhida

For Orlando Pirates winning is not enough, it has to also be accompanied by a dash of style for their demanding supporters to live up to the nickname ...
Sport
13 hours ago

'I wasn't told anything': Parker says Chiefs never offered him off-field post

Bernard Parker has revealed that there was never any firm talk between him and his former club Kaizer Chiefs of taking up any post at the club after ...
Sport
21 hours ago

